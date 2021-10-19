LD11: Gopal’s civic association accused of aiding the Democrat senator’s re-election campaign

“Senator Gopal specifically added his name and title as Senator to a bulk mailing sent by this ‘charity, that landed in voters mailboxes during the first week of October just days before the start of early voting in New Jersey on October 23 and during the mail-in voting period,” Annetta alleged in a statement.

The cited mailer (pictured on the right) is an invitation to a “family day” event in Ocean Township purportedly intended to support local VFWs and American Legions. Ocean lies inside Gopal’s 11th Legislative District.

“This event, as well as the bulk mailing that was done by the charitable organization with not just the organization’s name, but also ‘Senator Vin Gopal’ with top billing on the flier, in the days leading up to a hotly contested election for Senator Gopal’s legislative seat, is clear evidence that Senator Gopal is utilizing the Vin Gopal Civic Association to solicit and spend ‘charitable contributions’ for the purpose of promoting himself throughout his legislative district while simultaneously operating his political reelection campaign,” Annetta charged.

Copies of Annetta’s letters can be viewed here.

Annetta’s letters raise the question of whether Gopal’s civic organization violated the New Jersey Campaign Contributions and Expenditures Reporting Act as well as the Charitable Registration and Investigation Act among other laws.

One of the alleged violations concerns the function of 501(c)(3) organizations which are tax exempt under federal law; they are also specifically prohibited from supporting political candidates. The exemption itself remains controversial and violations of the decades-old law – both proven and alleged – are not uncommon. In fact, the former Donald J. Trump Foundation has been accused by New York authorities of violating this prohibition.

Consequently, the allegations can be hard to prove since what qualifies as campaign activities occupies a legal gray area.

The Republican challenger is getting support in her quest for a formal investigation from the New Jersey Republican State Committee (NJGOP).