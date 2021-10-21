Malinowski formally referred to House Ethics Committee in 5-1 vote

In a move that casts further doubt upon the two-term Democrat’s political future, the Office of Congressional Ethics declared on Thursday that there is “substantial reason to believe” Congressman Tom Malinowski (NJ-07) violated federal law when he failed to disclose millions of dollars in stock trades during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The independent committee released investigatory documents after a 5-1 vote to refer the investigation to the House Committee on Ethics.

–

Malinowski is considered the New Jersey delegation’s most vulnerable incumbent headed into the 2022 midterm cycle. While the final map hasn’t been decided by the redistricting commission, political watchers posit that Malinowski’s ongoing legal woes may convince Democrats to sacrifice his seat if necessary.

–