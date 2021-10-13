Murphy calls in Obama for October 23rd Newark rally

Governor Murphy is calling in the Big O, Save Jerseyans.

According to The Hill, former President Barack Obama is headed to Newark on Saturday, October 23rd for a campaign rally.

–

Obama’s visit coincides with the start of early voting that same day.

It’s hard to read anything into the visit other than a general Murphy World desire to drum up turnout in densely-populated Democrat urban centers. Obama campaigned unsuccessfully for Jon Corzine in 2009 (see below) and then return for Phil Murphy’s first campaign in 2017.

Jill Biden will be in Edison before Obama this Friday; there haven’t been any announced plan for POTUS to visit New Jersey possibly due to his rapidly sinking job approval numbers.

–