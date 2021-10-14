You are Here
Murphy is using the state Twitter account (and a celebrity ally) to push his GOTV effort

It’s not exactly a controversial observation that Phil Murphy hopes to use early voting to pad his margins, Save Jerseyans. This is the first year New Jersey is permitting voters to cast in-person ballots prior to election day between October 23rd and Halloween.

In a state with over one million more registered Democrat voters than Republicans, it really and truly is a numbers game. 

The Murphy Administration is leaning in over the final days of Election 2021, bringing in Obama for a Newark rally and leveraging the state’s official (and sophomoric) Twitter account and a celebrity ally to push early voting.

On Thursday, @NJGov (founded by two Murphy flunkies who were being paid a combined $160k+) tweeted out a message from none other than CBS’s Stephen Colbert:

Colbert isn’t exactly a neutral, politically disinterested star interested in public service.

Whether he’s pushing far-left bullshit on his talk show, dancing maskless with Chuck Schumer, or donating thousands of dollars to New Jersey Democrats, the Montclair-based comedian clearly has a horse in this race! Literally.

Another thing: Colbert’s wife Evelyn “Evie” Colbert is a member of Phil Murphy’s infamous “Restart and Recovery Commission.”

So who do you think the Colberts want to show up? And vote early?

