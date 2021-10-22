Murphy’s closing argument: attaking Tesla, declares N.J. will never be affordable

If you had (1) attacking Elon Musk and (2) doubling down on his prior declaration that people looking for affordability should leave the state on your Election 2021 bingo cards, Save Jerseyans?

Please report to the winner’s circle to collect your prize!

–

“If your business model includes high value-added, highly skilled workforce, we’re on your list,” Murphy told Bloomberg during a Thursday interview. “We are not going to be the low-cost state to live or work in.”

Murphy also took a jab at Tesla, saying the tech giant’s move to Texas “surprised” him.

He’s not genuinely surprised, folks. Texas is eating our lunch economically AND has still a far lower COVID-19 death rate. What’s more, as we’ve discussed many times right here, New Jersey taxpayers are NOT getting a “value-added” experience. If you don’t believe me, visit the MVC or try to start a small business. But Phil knows that his core voters vote their “values” rather than silly stuff like economics, and so he’s more than willing to take advantage of them and their antipathy for billionaires like Elon.

The problem for Murphy? At least if you believe the latest polling?

Enthusiasm for Democrat values in Trenton and D.C. is waning even among many Democrat voters. Runaway inflation, empty shelves, exploding gas prices, and all of the other insanity we’re weathering right now is clearly driving it. He’s actually got “Bare Shelves” Biden flying in on Monday at a time when the Democrat president’s job approval rating is down to nearly 42%. Biden, like Murphy, continually blames everyone other than himself for the negative consequences of his own terribly bad decisions.

Biden should be half as good at making money as Elon Musk. New Jersey – and other economically stagnant blue states with anemic job growth – could really use a Tesla plant groundbreaking at the moment.

Phil might want to think of a better closing argument with 11 days left to go.

–