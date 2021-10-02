N.J. Republicans gain, Democrats lost registered voters in September

The modest but undeniable trend of Republican registration gains in New Jersey continued in September 2021, Save Jerseyans.

Last month, Garden State Democrats lost a net of 719 voters statewide while New Jersey Republicans picked up a net of 1,539 registered voters.

–

Republicans still face a 1,072,433 voter registration deficit versus the Dems heading into the final, fateful month of Election 2021. The Democrats’ advantage was approximately 300,000 voters smaller when Chris Christie defeated Jon Corzine in 2009 by 3.6-point (with 48.5% of the vote).

That being said, recent months’ registration data suggests the NJGOP may’ve finally stopped hemorrhaging, a long-standing pattern which began prior to Donald Trump entering the political scene.

–