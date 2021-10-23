N.J.’s unemployment rate is now America’s 3rd highest

New Jersey’s job market is still missing 146,700 positions that existed in February 2020 before Governor Phil Murphy’s lockdown began. That’s according to newly-released September 2021 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for all 50 states.

New Jersey’s unemployment rate (7.1%) is now America’s 3rd highest.

“The unemployment rate did tick down from 7.2% to 7.1%, but the gap to the national rate widened even more to a yawning 2.3 percentage points,” observed Dr. Charles Steindel, former Chief Economist of the State of New Jersey, in a Friday analysis for the Garden State Initiative. “After ranking 4th highest in August, New Jersey rose to the 3rd highest unemployment rate in a tie with New York, while California and Nevada tied for the highest rate at 7.5%. Of note, according to today’s report, New Jersey is one of two states that has not seen a statistically significant drop in its unemployment rate over the last 12 months (the figure has moved from 7.8% to 7.1%, but that’s within the margin of error). The only other state in this camp is Maine, but Maine’s move was from 4.9% to 4.8%.”