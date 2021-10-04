National GOP group drops ads in LD2, 8, 11, urges voters to ‘Save Jersey’

We’re waiting for our royalty check for the branding, Save Jerseyans!

On Monday, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) dropped $700,000 television and digital advertising in three battleground legislative districts: LD2, LD8, and LD11.

“New Jerseyans are tired of seeing extreme liberal politicians go to Trenton election after election to hike their taxes, kill their jobs, and make their families less safe — all to try to appease their national party bosses,” said RSLC Deputy Director Edith Jorge-Tuñón in a statement announcing the ad buys. “The hardworking people of New Jersey know they deserve better, and will vote this November to reject the failed policies of the Democrat-controlled Trenton and instead choose commonsense-conservative leadership being offered by the strong Republican candidates in these key districts.”

The RSLC suggested it was spurred to get involved financially in this year’s New Jersey legislative races by internal polling shows President Biden “five points underwater.”

Watch below: