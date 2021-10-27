New Leadership for New Jersey: GOP Offers Alternative to Failed Democrat Policies | McDaniel

If there’s one thing the past 18 months have proved to New Jerseyans, it’s that Governor Phil Murphy is incapable of leading through crisis. On November 2nd, voters will finally get to hold him accountable by supporting Republican Jack Ciatterelli, a strong conservative candidate who will fix Murphy’s many mistakes in office.

Consider Murphy’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite his draconian policies, the Garden State has the second highest number of coronavirus deaths per capita in the country. On his watch, 8,000 New Jersey seniors died in nursing homes and state-run veteran homes, even though he was warned that “patients [would] die” due to his COVID-19 plan.

–

Even after closing its investigations in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New York long ago, the Department of Justice is continuing its probe into whether the number of deaths in veteran homes was understated and if New Jersey “violated federal law by ordering nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital.” Murphy owes voters answers for his ongoing failures that have taken the lives of more than 190 veterans under state care.

Murphy’s lockdowns have also crushed New Jersey’s economy. The state has a 7.1% unemployment rate, tied for the second worst in the nation. Democrat lockdowns hit small businesses particularly hard: nearly one-third of New Jersey’s small businesses closed during 2020 alone.

When the state’s unemployment fund ran dry, Murphy chose to raise taxes on businesses. At 11.5%, New Jersey has the highest business tax rate in America. It also has the nation’s highest property tax rate. As a result, New Jerseyans pay more taxes over a lifetime than anywhere else. Accountants have even advised residents to leave the state because of Murphy’s taxes. Under his administration, New Jersey was ranked as the nation’s most moved-from state in 2020.

But it didn’t have to be this way. Just a few states north, New Hampshire—which has a Republican governor—has a remarkably low unemployment rate of 2.9%. That’s nearly two points below the national average and tied for third-lowest in the nation. This aligns with data from around the country which shows 16 of the top 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates are led by Republican governors. In fact, 17 of the top 20 states for recovering jobs lost during the pandemic are led by Republican governors. Likewise, 24 Republican-led states have recovered at least two-thirds of their lost jobs.

Despite Murphy’s poor track record, both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have endorsed him by praising his failed leadership on the pandemic and glorifying his botched handling of Hurricane Ida.

Their support is proof that four more years of Murphy would continue to mirror the reckless policies and priorities of the Biden administration, which has been marred by disappointment at every turn. Job numbers have fallen short of economists’ predictions for two months in a row. September saw just 194,000 jobs added nationwide—less than half of what economists predicted. Meanwhile, as Democrats spend with wild abandon, inflation is skyrocketing, driving up costs for everyday goods. Gasoline prices are up 42%, electricity costs 5% more, and apparel has increased by more than 3% over the past year. Groceries are more expensive too, with Americans seeing higher prices year-over-year for kitchen staples like eggs, chicken, and fresh fruit. And while costs are up, goods are increasingly difficult to get thanks to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.

When it comes to political vision, Phil Murphy and Washington Democrats are in lockstep. The last thing New Jersey needs is another term with a governor who will go along with Democrats’ destructive policies.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli has a plan to cut taxes and wasteful government spending and get New Jersey back on track. A life-long resident of the state, he understands the priorities and values of New Jerseyans. Most importantly, he’ll stand against the radical agenda coming out of Washington. With just under a week until election day, the RNC has made nearly 1.5 million voter contacts through our data-driven ground game, and we won’t be slowing down.

New Jersey families, workers, and businesses cannot afford four more years of Murphy’s mandates. Come election day, they’ll have the chance for change.

_

Ronna McDaniel is Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

–