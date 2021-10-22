N.J. early voting starts on 10/23. Here’s what you need to know.

Remember, Save Jerseyans: if you’re voting by mail this year, it needs to be postmarked no later than 8:00 p.m. on November 2nd and received by your county Board of Elections no later than November 8th.

If you’re not doing the vote-by-mail thing this year, Save Jerseyans? You’ve got two options.

First, you can do the traditional Election Day thing and vote (up until 8 p.m. EST) on November 2nd. Click here to find your polling place.

Option #2: you can vote early and in-person starting October 23rd through Halloween (October 31st). This is a first for the Garden State.

Click here if you want to find your EARLY voting location; they’re sorted by county; it may be different than your Election Day site.

“Each NJ county will hold nine (9) days of early, in-person machine voting. Each county, depending on its size, will designate a minimum of 3 to 10 voting locations for early in-person voting purposes,” explains the NJ Division of Elections. “Early voting locations will be open from at least 10 am to 8 pm on Mondays through Saturdays, and from at least 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays.”

