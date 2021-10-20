A revealing look at the covid curve in New Jersey

If the original goal of this pandemic – “flattening the curve” and protecting our health care system from being overrun – was still the goal of our elected leaders? Assuming it ever was their real goal?

It’d be time to move on, folks. Long since passed time in fact.

–

Check out this great chart from our friend the Woke Zombie:

#NJ #COVID19 Retrospective look at NJ Hospitalizations through what is now 4 waves. Hospitalizations are just about where they were exactly 1 year ago today (~850-880). Deaths are on the right axis. pic.twitter.com/n8T0FVkbQe — Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) October 21, 2021

Hospitalizations today are nowhere near where they were in spring 2020, and even then, the health care system was working hard but never truly came close to buckling.

Meanwhile, Phil Murphy has all but promised vaccine passports and new mandates if he’s reelected. Just today, he announced (by executive order) that state contractors will need to comply with vaccination or testing.

Have you had enough yet?

Are you ready for normal?

Or do you really want to reelect this asshole and live in an endless emergency completely detached from the original goal that we all believed was reasonable?

–