N.J. Leftists abandon their own candidate for the sin of being pro-life

Pro-abortion Democrats discriminating against pro-life Democrats is nothing new, Save Jerseyans. Everyone who knows their political history is familiar with Bob Casey Sr. being denied a speak slot at the 1992 Democrat National Convention for espousing pro-life views.

The situation hasn’t improved as the Democrats move further away from their “safe, legal and rare” roots.

–

One of this year’s Morris County Democrat county commissioner candidates (A.J. Oliver) has been unendorsed by the far-Left group “NJ 11th for Change” and the Morris County Democratic Women’s Caucus after they reportedly figured out that Oliver is pro-life. He’s still running, but he’s receiving the cold shoulder from the activists and some of the leaders in his own county party.

Oliver’s shunning comes at the same time that New Jersey Democrats are poised – once the election is safely behind them – a radical abortion bill that not only confirms the legality of ALL abortions at any stage of pregnancy but ALSO permitting abortions to be performed by non-physicians.

Who’s really “anti-choice” here?

Oliver? Or the Democrats throwing him overboard?

Just keep this story in mind the next time the Media, another Democrat candidate or your liberal Aunt Sue cites the Texas abortion law as evidence that the GOP is “extreme” or whatever. They’re projecting.

–