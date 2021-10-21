NEW POLL: Ciattarelli trails Murphy by just 6-points

A brand new Emerson College/PIX 11 poll is out, Save Jerseyans, and it has Governor Phil Murphy only 6-points ahead of Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli (50% to 44%).

The late-in-the-game survey suggests a tighter race for governor than the small handful of other public polls released over the past few to several months.

As is often the case in the era of COVID-19, the final outcome could come down to whether Republican and GOP-leaning voters – less likely to vote early – show up in force:

“Murphy is leading among women, 57% to 40%, while Ciattarelli is leading among men, 50% to 41%. Murphy leads among those aged 18-29 (58% to 42%), those 30-49 (47% to 41%), and those 65 and older (53% to 42%). Among those 50-64, Ciattarelli leads 49% to 46%. Among those who have already voted, Murphy leads 76% to 24%. Murphy also leads among those who are somewhat likely to vote, 45% to 40%. Among very likely voters, Ciattarelli leads 48% to 45%. Independents are also leaning towards Ciattarelli, 56% to 32%.”

