Op-Ed: Welcoming VP Harris to New Jersey… and the realities of living under Phil Murphy’s regime.

Since Vice President Harris coming to New Jersey gives us about as much hope as her fixing the disastrous southern border, we thought we’d spell out some of the realities New Jerseyans face here.

Phil Murphy has decimated the New Jersey economy.

At 7.2%, New Jersey’s unemployment rate is one of the worst in the country, and the minimal “labor market advances are losing momentum,” according to a study from Rutgers University. 1 out of 3 small businesses closed their doors forever. After depleting the unemployment fund with his forced closures, Murphy is now refusing to use federal funds to fill the gap – passing on a massive $250 million tax increase to already hard-hit businesses.

New Jersey has the second highest number of COVID deaths per 100,000 people in the country. And don’t believe Phil Murphy’s election year promise to keep schools in-person; a growing number of districts are going remote, prompting outrage from parents forced to scramble with their kids at home.

Phil Murphy is responsible for deaths of thousands of seniors and veterans.

Despite being explicitly warned that his actions would result in fatalities, Phil Murphy decisions caused the deaths of over 8,000 nursing home residents and staff. New Jersey is the only state that remains under investigation by the Biden DOJ for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in state-run nursing homes.

Murphy’s virtual learning mandate has proven to be a disaster, particularly for minority children.

An analysis found that New Jersey students saw 70% and 64% learning growth in English and Math, respectively, as they would have in a normal school year in grades 3-8 – a figure that was worse for minority students. Only 9% of Newark students met state math standards this spring. 1 out of every 4 students in the Camden school district failed to show up to school on any given day during virtual schooling last year.

