Ordained Minister Shawn Hyland Joins NJ-03 GOP Primary

Rev. Shawn Hyland is joining the Republican congressional primary in NJ-03.

“I’m Shawn Hyland, and I’m running for Congress (New Jersey District 3) because I am concerned about the critical polarizing narrative that is tearing this country apart,” the candidate explained on his Facebook page. “Our society is untethered from the values that once united our nation.”

–

“I believe Americans must rise above the hateful and hypocritical rhetoric espoused by the political extremes,” Hyland added. “Our nation should be commended for the great things it has done, and we need to correct the historic wrongs that still impact our fellow citizens. Together, we can make America a nation that honors God, loves our neighbors, respects our differences, and holds true to our founding principles. A better America starts today.”

In addition to being an ordained minister, Hyland serves as executive director of Family Policy Alliance of New Jersey. He’s also the former president and founder of “Move the Earth” which seeks to combat the lack of faith in society.

Former U.S. Senate candidate Tricia Flanagan is already in the primary; 2020 nominee David Richter, outgoing Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso, and Bob Healey of Viking Yacht are among the possible additional entries into the contest for the right to challenge Democrat incumbent Andy Kim in the Burlington-Ocean South Jersey district.

Hyland is hosting a rally on October 23rd in Bayville.

–