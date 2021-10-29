You are Here
VIDEO: James O’Keefe confronts Governor Murphy

VIDEO: James O’Keefe confronts Governor Murphy

1 min read

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas continued his week-long guerrilla journalism campaign directed at the Murphy Administration and its dishonesty concerning vaccinare mandates on Thursday night, Save Jerseyans, returning to his native Rutgers University – the site of a Murphy rally with Bernie Sanders.

O’Keefe confronted Governor Murphy after state Democrats accused Project Veritas of criminal harassment but naturally didn’t get any answers. Murphy speed-walked like a champ into his waiting SUV.

The fun didn’t stop there. James did get more responsive reactions from some rally attendees which are worth checking out…

FYI: James will join me on 1210 WPHT this Halloween Night to discuss his latest videos.

24

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin