VIDEO: James O’Keefe confronts Governor Murphy

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas continued his week-long guerrilla journalism campaign directed at the Murphy Administration and its dishonesty concerning vaccinare mandates on Thursday night, Save Jerseyans, returning to his native Rutgers University – the site of a Murphy rally with Bernie Sanders.

O’Keefe confronted Governor Murphy after state Democrats accused Project Veritas of criminal harassment but naturally didn’t get any answers. Murphy speed-walked like a champ into his waiting SUV.

–

The fun didn’t stop there. James did get more responsive reactions from some rally attendees which are worth checking out…

–

FYI: James will join me on 1210 WPHT this Halloween Night to discuss his latest videos.

–