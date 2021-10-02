Update: Murphy denies knowledge of an invite to Saturday’s VFW-sponsored forum

The VFW said it invited Phil Murphy to a Saturday gubernatorial candidate town hall along with Jack Ciattarelli, but on David Wildstein’s WABC radio program this evening, the incumbent Democrat denied ever receiving the invitation. Or at least having knowledge of having received one.

“I’m not sure I’m aware of the invitation,” Murphy replied to Wildstein’s inquiry on the subject (after a few seconds of stammering).

The VFW has been heavily critical of the Murphy Administration actions surrounding staggering COVID-19 deaths in two of New Jersey’s three state-run veterans nursing facilities. A federal investigation into the deaths is still ongoing.

