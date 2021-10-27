POLL: Biden’s job approval is only 43% in N.J., a state he carried by 16pts last fall

I have my doubts about the latest Monmouth poll results, Save Jerseyans. To begin with, the sample is VERY Democratic; for example, the CNN exit poll pegged GOP turnout in 2017 (the year Murphy won a landslide victory) at 29% of the total vote share. Today’s Monmouth poll sample is only 24% Republican. Does that sound likely to you? Based upon the current political environment?

In any event, even if we assume this poll skews Democratic, that only makes the result all the worse for… Joe Biden.

–

Only 43% of those polled approved of the president’s job performance; he carried the Garden State by nearly 16-points on year ago! In a state a Republican national nominee hasn’t carried since 1988.

Republicans are licking their chops for next fall (notwithstanding the fact that it’s a lifetime away).

“New Jersey voters are rejecting Democrats’ radical agenda and they will reject Josh Gottheimer, Andy Kim, Tom Malinowski, and Mikie Sherrill at the ballot box in 2022,” said NRCC Spokeswoman Camille Gallo after the poll’s release.



–