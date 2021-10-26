Project Veritas drops third video, this time of Murphy running from vax mandate questions

Project Veritas dropped a third New Jersey video on Tuesday evening, Save Jerseyans, this time starring Phil Murphy power-walking at high speed away from one of Veritas’s journalists. The journalist in question tried to ask the Democrat incumbent about a viral undercover video of top allies conceding a not-so-secret Murphy Administration plan to enact a vax mandate only AFTER reelection is in hand.

Long before the first video dropped, Murphy was on record refusing to rule out vax passports. He never offered a firm timeline for a decision.

–

State Democrats haven’t denied the existence of a post-election vax mandate plan either, but they are threatening Project Veritas with legal action: