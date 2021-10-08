REPORT: Feds conduct interviews at state-run nursing homes overseen by Murphy Administration

There’s potentially big news out Friday concerning an ongoing federal investigation into New Jersey veterans’ nursing home deaths.

According to NorthJersey.com, “[f]ederal investigators descended on two state-run veterans homes this week as part of the U.S. government’s investigation into deficiencies in care at the nursing homes that had one of the highest COVID death tolls in the nation.”

Over 200 residents died between three New Jersey-run facilities; the homes at Menlo Park and Paramus are reportedly the subjects of the investigation.

The Department of Justice launched a multi-state probe into veterans’ home deaths last year; the investigations into New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan have also since been closed, but New Jersey is the one state where the original inquiry remains open. This week’s events would seem to suggest that the investigation remains not just open but active.

