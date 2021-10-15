RNC Chairwoman McDaniel will rally in New Jersey’s LD8 on October 19th

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is coming to Burlington County on Tuesday.

McDaniel is set for a 2 p.m. October 19th rally – it’s RSVP only – with Jack Ciattarelli at the county GOP’s Medford headquarters.

–

The gubernatorial race is actually one of only two motivators for the selection of location.

Red-leaning Medford sits in the 8th Legislative District, one of a handful of legislative battlegrounds in the Garden State this November. Republicans hope to replace defector state Senator Dawn Addiego with former Sheriff and incumbent Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield. They’re also hoping to defend two open Assembly seats.

–