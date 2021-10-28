Rutgers Professor: “White people are committed to being villains”

She’s back, Save Jerseyans.

Rutgers Professor Brittney Cooper made an ass out of herself back in April 2020 when she declared that white people wanted to end the COVID-19 shutdown because the virus is disproportionately killed black Americans.

–

“I feel like most Black people are clear that this utterly absurd to push to re-open the country is all about a gross necropolitical calculation that it is Black people who are dying disproportionately from COVID,” said Cooper, an associate professor of ‘Africana Studies’ and ‘Women’s and Gender Studies at RU.

Now we’ve learned that she recently gave an interview (in September 2021) insisting that people are “committee to being villains” and insisting that whites are inherently “corrupt” among other things. It’s texbook “critical race theory” on steroids.

And it gets worse from there (believe it or not)…

It was scary enough when these people were ONLY at the colleges. Now they’re in K-12 classrooms.

Cooper earns a six-figure salary at the New Jersey taxpayer-subsidized institution of “higher” learning.

The full interview is here; h/t to the Media Research Center for catching the interesting parts: