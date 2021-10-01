Smith pans Democrats’ $3.5T spending package as a “jobs killer”

With D.C. Democrats in disarray and the White House scrambling on Friday, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) joined the fray to reiterate his opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package which he calls “an egregious affront to all Americans who will bear the financial burden of this exorbitant spending.”

“The American people—who simply cannot afford to pay the crushing financial cost of this outrageous spending package—are rightfully alarmed that the disastrous Sanders-Biden budget will push our Nation towards bankruptcy in a reckless attempt to deliver on their social agenda and restructure America,” said Smith.

The Democrat proposal includes the largest tax hike in 53 years.

“This radical tax-and-spend bill and the crippling tax hikes it will impose on hard-working Americans will only exacerbate the already-raging Biden economic crisis, leading to depressed economic growth, job loss and inflation throughout the country. The bill is also a U.S. jobs killer,” Smith added, citing a study which predicts 800,000 lost jobs. “At this critical time when many families and small businesses are still trying to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey taxpayers need and deserve much-needed relief—not the onerous tax hikes that will be levied far and wide to help pay for the Biden-Sanders’ budget.”

Another ominous problem for Democrats: Republicans who are reconsidering their support of the slightly-less controversial infrastructure bill in light of President Biden signaling that he views the proposals as linked.

