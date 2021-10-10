SUNDAY NIGHT: Scheller, Schepisi and Testa join Matt Rooney on 1210 WPHT

‘The Matt Rooney Show’ returns to 1210 WPHT this Sunday night (10/10) from 8-10 p.m. EST, Save Jerseyans, and Matt has a very healthy line-up.

PA-7 House candidate Lisa Scheller, State Senator Mike Testa Jr. (R-1), and State Senator Holly Schepisi (R-39) were all in the news this week, and they’ll all join tonight’s program.

–

Tonight’s topics include Columbus Day, Phil Murphy’s “secret” tax increase, Kamala Harris’s Friday visit to New Jersey, the latest dire economic news and much, much more!

Click here to listen live online.

Want to call in? Dial (855) 839-1210.

–