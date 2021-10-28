The only vote that won’t count this year is one that isn’t cast. | Szymanski

The New Jersey Republican Party knows as you do, that the security of ballots and the integrity of our elections is of paramount importance, as is voters’ confidence in that core tenet of our democratic republic.

In 2021 the NJGOP and RNC, working hand in glove, have taken unprecedented steps to improve the integrity of our elections.

For the first time ever, we have a full time election integrity team on the ground dedicated solely to educating poll workers, precinct challengers and election officials to secure the vote, protect against potential malfeasance, and to ensure best practices are implemented.

Through the efforts of the New Jersey Republican Party and the Republican National Committee, we have recruited and filled nearly 1,000 poll worker shifts, nearly 1,000 challenger shifts, and have conducted a thorough and rigorous training process with all of them.

We have also organized a statewide team of attorneys, specializing in election law, to ensure our rights are being protected.

Additionally, early in the cycle, the New Jersey Republican Party formed an Election Improvement Committee which has identified and implemented a number of measures for Board of Elections commissioners to undertake, including regular maintenance of the voter registration rolls to ensure the highest standard of accuracy and integrity.

We are already seeing these efforts pay huge dividends with early, in-person voting well under way. Voters can and should have the utmost confidence in the security of their vote and the integrity of our elections, and should know that the only votes that won’t count in 2021 and beyond are votes that aren’t cast, to paraphrase Republican National Committeewoman Ronna McDaniel.

While many voters have rightful concerns pertaining to the integrity of the voting process, to all reading with such concerns, please know and understand this – the New Jersey Republican Party, along with our allies at the Republican National Committee, has undertaken unprecedented and proactive steps to ensure ballot security and election integrity not just for the November 2021 election, but has begun building a robust apparatus that will do so for years to come in New Jersey.

The election of Jack Ciattarelli and the Republican ticket to office on November 2nd is necessary to save our state from the grip of socialist governance that has led to the highest cost of living and tax burden in the nation, policies that undermine our parents and empower government bureaucrats, as well as arbitrary and ever-changing mandates that have immeasurably hurt our kids and closed one in three small businesses. Nothing can stand in the way of righting these wrongs and reversing the decline of our once-great Garden State.

Tom Szymanski is Executive Director of the NJGOP.

