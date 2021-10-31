You are Here
There’s been a jail break at Edna Mahan just two days before Election Day 2021

An Edna Mahan jail break is exactly how a Phil Murphy Halloween would go, Save Jerseyans.

At this hour, as New Jersey kids are trick-or-treating around the state, law enforcement is looking for a 40-year-old female inmate who apparently escaped from the notorious Edna Mahan Correctional Facility located in Clinton.

Jessica Graham was currently serving a five-year sentence.

The all-female prison – known for the culture of rape that festered under Governor Murphy’s oversight – is already slated for closure on a not-yet-determined date in the future. The prison and the Murphy Administration’s track record emerged as an issue during the recent gubernatorial debates.

