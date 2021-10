The final debate between Republican challenger Jack Ciattarell and Governor Phil Murphy is scheduled for Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.

When the dust settles (around 9 o’clock), join Save Jersey founder Matt Rooney, political blogger Dan Cirucci, and GOP strategist Bill Cortese to break down all aspects of the debate and set the stage for the final three weeks of Election 2021.

–

Click here to watch on our Facebook page.

–