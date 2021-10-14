With heating bills set to rise 54% this winter? N.J. could’ve used those pipelines!

Get ready for an expensive winter, Save Jerseyans.

This week, the Biden Administration disclosed that it expects 54% average increase in Americans’ heating bills this upcoming winter versus the 2020-2021 season.

Elections certainly do have consequences, don’t they?

The Biden and Murphy administrations have leaned hard into anti-energy independence policies.

Biden killed the Keystone XL Pipeline He killed the leasing of oil and gas federally-owned land. Those are only a few examples of about two dozen coming out of D.C. over the past several months. If there’s a way to make electric bills more expensive, then Joe Biden is doing his best to make it happen.

Here in New Jersey, Phil Murphy and his allies helped kill the PennEast natural gas pipeline project and are currently pushing a $525 billion energy master plan that will basically be an extra mortgage for your average Garden State family and small business.

Even some hard-headed Jersey greens on a budget may wish we had those pipelines this winter.

