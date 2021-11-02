You are Here
ACLU sues to keep N.J. polling stations open until 9:30

ACLU sues to keep N.J. polling stations open until 9:30

2 min read

If you need proof that New Jersey Democrats are worried about turnout, Save Jerseyans, here it is:

The suit filed by these Leftist orgs seeks to extend voting across the state until 9:30 p.m. EST, a full one-and-a-half hours beyond the normal 8pm close of the polls.

A Superior Court hearing is supposed to get underway shortly.

Voting issues HAVE been reported today due to some precincts utilizing touch-screen, Internet-connected technology. New Jersey’s elected officials screwed up! Go figure. But it’s a relative non-issue at this point… if you’re in line by 8pm, you will be allowed to vote AFTER 8 o’clock this evening. There’s no reason to extend the hours.

At least not a non-partisan reason. The real, unspoken reason for the suit? InsiderNJ reports Essex County alone is missing almost 40,000 votes which were cast in 2017 when Phil Murphy won in a landslide.

Don’t fall for it.

24

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin