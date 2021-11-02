ACLU sues to keep N.J. polling stations open until 9:30

If you need proof that New Jersey Democrats are worried about turnout, Save Jerseyans, here it is:

We’re hearing reports of some polling locations turning away voters due to technical issues and delays. Delays caused by technical issues aren’t an excuse to deny voters their right to vote. We and the @LWVNJ are suing to extend voting hours statewide. pic.twitter.com/LMZLP3qHtg — ACLU of New Jersey (@ACLUNJ) November 2, 2021

–

The suit filed by these Leftist orgs seeks to extend voting across the state until 9:30 p.m. EST, a full one-and-a-half hours beyond the normal 8pm close of the polls.

A Superior Court hearing is supposed to get underway shortly.

Voting issues HAVE been reported today due to some precincts utilizing touch-screen, Internet-connected technology. New Jersey’s elected officials screwed up! Go figure. But it’s a relative non-issue at this point… if you’re in line by 8pm, you will be allowed to vote AFTER 8 o’clock this evening. There’s no reason to extend the hours.

At least not a non-partisan reason. The real, unspoken reason for the suit? InsiderNJ reports Essex County alone is missing almost 40,000 votes which were cast in 2017 when Phil Murphy won in a landslide.

Don’t fall for it.

–