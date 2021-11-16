You are Here
Atilis Gym celebrates 300k visits in defiance of the Murphy Administration

Atilis Gym – the Bellmawr-based small business that gained national attention for repeatedly defying Phil Murphy’s pandemic mandates – says it’s accomodated 300,000 visits since it reopened in defiance of the Murphy Administration.

“@TheAtilisGym passed 300k visits since we reopened against @GovMurphy unconstitutional shutdown orders,” co-owner Ian Smith tweeted on Tuesday. “No masks or mandates. Still waiting for Phillip to come find an outbreak here – but he never will, he’s been made to look stupid enough times. sCiEnCe AnD dAta right?”

