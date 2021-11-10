BRANDON INFLATION: Prices rise 4.3% in North Jersey, 5.6% in South Jersey

Inflation is ravaging the United States as we enter the holiday season, Save Jerseyans, and New Jersey is no exception.

According to new data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro region rose 4.3% from October 2020 to October 2021. The situation is worse in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region including South Jersey where prices spike 5.6%, slightly higher than the Northeast’s average increase of 5.4%.

