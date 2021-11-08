Brandon sinks to 38% approval in new poll

Joe Biden’s approval rating is officially in the basement, folks.

A USA Today/Suffolk survey released over the weekend found the embattled Democrat president’s job approval rating down to 38%. His disapproval rating had risen to 59%.

–

A lot can happen in a year, but on this date in 2009 (ahead of the 2010 midterms when Republicans took back Congress), Barack Obama’s net approval rating on the RCP average was +8.1%. George W. Bush, by contrast, was 18-points underwater on this date in 2005, one year before Republicans got their clocks cleaned in Dubya’s final midterm election.

Biden is presently -8.6%.

But do we really need polls after last Tuesday? We have hard evidence of where things stand at the moment, and I don’t think the newly-unclogged infrastructure bill is going to be much of a help a year from now.

–