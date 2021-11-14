Brandon’s job approval rating hits a new low

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating keeps plummeting, Save Jerseyans, and the transportation bill doesn’t appear to be making much of a difference.

Biden hit his worst rating on record heading into the weekend on the RCP average, registering 52.7% disapproval and only 42% approval. That’s a -10.7% rating.

–

The most recently-released survey from ABC News/Washington Post is even worse, pegging Biden’s approval rating at a basement-level 38%.

55% of those polled in that ABC News survey disapproved of Biden’s handling of the U.S. economy; he’s upside down right now on COVID-19, too, by 47% to 49%. A full 63% believe (because it’s true) that Biden has accomplished little to nothing in his first year in office.

–