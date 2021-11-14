You are Here
Brandon’s job approval rating hits a new low

Brandon’s job approval rating hits a new low

1 min read

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating keeps plummeting, Save Jerseyans, and the transportation bill doesn’t appear to be making much of a difference.

Biden hit his worst rating on record heading into the weekend on the RCP average, registering 52.7% disapproval and only 42% approval. That’s a -10.7% rating.

The most recently-released survey from ABC News/Washington Post is even worse, pegging Biden’s approval rating at a basement-level 38%.

55% of those polled in that ABC News survey disapproved of Biden’s handling of the U.S. economy; he’s upside down right now on COVID-19, too, by 47% to 49%. A full 63% believe (because it’s true) that Biden has accomplished little to nothing in his first year in office.

35

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin