Bergen, an Army veteran, says backed-up MVC should open on Veterans Day

The people of New Jersey are still having a terrible time obtaining (and restoring) licenses, tackling title issues and addressing other routine motor vehicle tasks at the MVC, Save Jerseyans. The problem has persisted since the notorious agency reopened last July.

The MVC is nevertheless closed today (Veterans Day) and Thanksgiving; it was closed for Election Day, too, so state workers could go forth and support the Democrat ticket.

–

A Morris County legislator and Iraq War veteran thinks it’s absurd to continue with holiday closures given the massive statewide backlog.

“While the public pays for services that don’t work for them, government takes a day off,” said Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-25) on Wednesday. “He should use his power to keep MVC offices open so people can do what they need to do. Otherwise, the backlog will never end. He has no solutions, he only creates more problems. It’s the governor’s lockdowns and the commissioner’s hair-trigger closures that caused this mess with the Motor Vehicle Commission. It’s not surprising he didn’t even consider keeping the offices open.”

Absurd Covid-19 closures remain a leading cause of the continued issues.

For example, just this week, the MVC announced that the Camden Licensing Center would remain closed until November 12th due to a positive Covid-19 test. The MVC remains the only state agency to adhere to this procedure despite an existing vaccine-or-test mandate. Motorists whose appointments are cancelled are offered “courtesy” passes. Bergen says it’s all a bad joke.

“For example: what good does a courtesy pass do for missed appointments? The answer is it doesn’t do any good at all. It makes going to the MVC even more inconvenient than it already is. Many people have to arrange childcare and transportation, and take off work, to keep these appointments,” Bergen added. “I think our citizens, including veterans, would be better served having motor vehicle offices open.”

–