Christie on Fox Radio: Phil Murphy is running for president

If anyone would know? I’d be him, Save Jerseyans!

Former Governor Christie joined Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio last Friday, and the failed 2016 presidential candidate told his host that Phil Murphy is already running for his next job.

“Anybody tells you anything differently is not telling you the truth,” said Christie, adding that Murphy is actively seeking alliances with the Democrat Party’s far-left wing.

Christie infamously ran for president in 2016 but finished far-back in the New Hampshire primary field and subsequently dropped from the race. He later endorsed Donald Trump’s candidacy.

Turning to Tuesday, Christie told Kilmeade that he thinks Jack Ciattarelli can prevail in the gubernatorial election in light of Joe Biden’s well-below-water job approval rating in the Garden State. He also suggested a SALT cap repeal isn’t “on the table” as Democrats struggle to advance Joe Biden’s legislative agenda in Washington.

Listen: