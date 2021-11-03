Ciattarelli Campaign: ‘Count All Legal Votes’

The campaign of Jack Ciattarelli issued a defiant statement on Wednesday afternoon as the New Jersey gubernatorial race remained a de facto dead heat.

“Last night was a historic one for New Jersey Republicans, who picked up at least a half dozen Assembly seats, several Senate seats, along with county and local seats up and down the state,” said Stami Williams, the Ciattarelli campaign spokeswoman. “Jack is proud to lead our ticket and our party’s resurgence. Right now, our team is focused on making sure all the legal votes are counted and our citizens can have confidence in the system.”

Murphy led by about 15,000 votes statewide as of Wednesday afternoon. It’s believed thousands of provisional and vote by mail ballots are still outstanding.