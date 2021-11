If Phil Murphy ultimately loses the gubernatorial race? For many New Jersey politicos, a potential upset in rural South Jersey could still be a bigger deal.

Senate President Steve Sweeney is down by about 2,800 votes in LD3 to GOP challenger Edward Durr.

–

A Sweeney loss would obviously represent a seismic power shift in Trenton and a major blow to the legendary South Jersey Democrat Machine. Stay tuned.