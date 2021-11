Our original talk scheduled for last week had to be postponed; we’re back on for tonight, Save Jerseyans.

Senator-elect Edward Durr (R-3), the truck driver who shocked the political world by defeating Senate President Steve Sweeney with $153, will join us on Save Jersey LIVE! tonight (Tuesday 11/9) to discuss his historic upset victory.

–

You can click here to watch live at 8:00 P.M. EST.

We’ll also embed the video right here.