Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden’s COVID-19 mandate

Joe Biden’s unconstitutional federal vaccinate mandate is on pause for now.

On Saturday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an emergency stay; that means the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is temporarily prevented from requiring workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated by November 4th or, alternatively, submit to weekly testing.

The appellate court explained that “grave statutory and constitutional issues” merited the stay.

Government attorneys have until Monday to argue against the issuance of a permanent injunction.

