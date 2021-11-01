A 2nd Murphy term would cost you dearly. He’s even coming for your… gas stove?

Reelecting Phil Murphy would have a number of dramatic consequences for New Jersey, not the least of which would be the end of… gas stoves?

That’s right! I wish this was a joke but it’s not. The Murphy Administration’s under-discussed Energy Master Plan – which could cost at least $525 billion to purportedly make the state “emissions free” by 2050 – includes the end of natural gas and, along with it, residential gas stoves.

Good luck cooking sausage and peppers on an electric stovetop, and those diner hashbrowns will never taste quite the same.

And what’s the point? Ending gas stoves to save Mother Earth is as scientifically bankrupt as Murphy’s COVID-19 regulations. The federal Energy Information Administration (EIA) says “[b]urning natural gas for energy results in fewer emissions of nearly all types of air pollutants and carbon dioxide (CO2) than burning coal or petroleum products to produce an equal amount of energy.”

We appreciate our friends at Affordable Energy for New Jersey for leading the charge to #SaveOurDiners:

