GOP group lauds Save Jersey for being only N.J. media outlet to entertain possible 2021 legislative gains

I don’t have a crystal balls, Save Jerseyans, and I won’t pretend to have predicted Edward Durr, but yours truly and this website knew (and said) long ago that the pollsters were missing something in Election 2021.

On Tuesday, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) – a group which assists Republican state legislative campaigns across all 50 states – gave Save Jersey credit for being the only N.J. media outlet to entertain its mid-July 2021 memo predicting significant possible state legislative gains.

The RSLC ultimately – along with its allies – invested approximately $850,000 in the state this cycle.

“While Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray missed so badly on this election that he had to write an op-ed in the Star-Ledger to formally apologize, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) led the effort to secure historic wins in the Garden State based on data that proved to be deadly accurate,” explained RSLC Deputy Executive Director Edith Jorge-Tuñón in a post-election memo released on Tuesday. “To channel our inner-New Jerseyan: We told you so!”

At the moment, the GOP is expected to gain at least six Assembly seats and net one State Senate seat in New Jersey.

“The RSLC in mid-July sent a memo to its donors and the news media titled, ‘New Data Shows Encouraging Signs for New Jersey Republicans,” Jorge-Tuñón continued. “Although it was ignored by every single New Jersey media outlet except Save Jersey, the document’s conclusion was simple:

“The current political landscape in New Jersey provides us with a chance to make gains in both the Assembly and the state Senate this year. The only obstacle is garnering enough resources to take advantage of the opportunity. Our modeling makes clear that if we hold incumbent Democrat legislators accountable for their extreme agenda, then we have paths to success in these key battleground districts.”

We appreciate the RSLC’s help this cycle, folks, and their willingness to acknowledge the obvious:

Save Jersey – along with some friends in the radio world – is relatively alone in holding down the fort here in the Garden State! We’re proud of it, and we will continue to disrupt whatever bullshit narratives the MSM tries to push from cycle to cycle.

The lesson for GOP campaigns moving forward? Stop trying to make the mainstream guys love you. They never will. We have won without them and can continue to do so with the right candidates, campaigns and messaging.

