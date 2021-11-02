GOP wins VA gubernatorial race

Republican Glenn Youngkin will prevail in the Virginia gubernatorial contest, Save Jerseyans, dealing a major blow to the Biden Administration and the Democrat Party heading into the 2022 midterms…

Terry McAuliffe – the Democrat candidate and a former governor – was failing to hit key turnout benchmarks in blue counties like Northern Va’s Loudoun, the site of the country’s most aggressive school board debates; he led there by double-digits about an hour after polls closed, but not by the margin needed to hold back his GOP opponent…

–

Meanwhile, Youngkin led by very solid margins in the state’s more rural reaches…

Developing…