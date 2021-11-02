You are Here
GOP wins VA gubernatorial race

Republican Glenn Youngkin will prevail in the Virginia gubernatorial contest, Save Jerseyans, dealing a major blow to the Biden Administration and the Democrat Party heading into the 2022 midterms…

Terry McAuliffe – the Democrat candidate and a former governor – was failing to hit key turnout benchmarks in blue counties like Northern Va’s Loudoun, the site of the country’s most aggressive school board debates; he led there by double-digits about an hour after polls closed, but not by the margin needed to hold back his GOP opponent…

Meanwhile, Youngkin led by very solid margins in the state’s more rural reaches…

Developing…

 

