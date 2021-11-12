Here’s a way-too-early list of possible N.J. GOP 2025 gubernatorial candidates

It’s worth repeating the old refrain: a year is a lifetime in politics. The expanse of time between today and the 2025 cycle might as well be multiple lifetimes! We might even have a new president by then.

Some possible candidates today may not even be in the game by June 2025. Other options – including a few who won this year (like rising star Ed Durr) or will be elected in 2022 – aren’t even on our radar this far out. There’s also always the possibility of a well-heeled aspiring politician parachuting into the fray.

–

Still, as Jack Ciattarelli officially ends his campaign this afternoon, it’s time to look ahead and begin keeping tabs on the NJGOP’s possible future standard-bearers.

In no particular order…

1. Jack Ciattarelli

It would be his third run for governor (he lost the nomination to Guadagno in ’17), so it’s unclear whether Ciattarelli (who turns 60 this November) would even be interested in another run after spending most of his 50s seeking the office he just lost . Ciattarelli announced in his Friday concession speech that he’s running again in four years, folks. Unorthodox? You bet! But he didn’t wait long after losing the 2017 primary before he joined the 2021 race.

There’s a long list of New Jersey politicos (notably Whitman and McGreevey) who lost their first N.J. gubernatorial election before eventually grabbing the brass ring. You could even argue that Ciattarelli’s name recongition may give him an edge he didn’t have this time around against a comparatively unknown Democrat (like Oliver) running for what would then be an open seat. Is the third time also the charm? Stay tuned.

2. Bill Spadea

To the dismay of establishment Republicans and some sectors of the base, NJ 101.5 host spent a lot of air time criticizing Ciattarelli and his campaign during the 2021 cycle. The differences between the two men are historic and ideological. While Ciattarelli is an old school fiscal conservative, Spadea is a populist conservative more in the mold of a Trump or… Youngkin?

Spadea is keeping busy; his Common Sense Club PAC is raising money and planning events. His largest obstacle to the nomination might be GOP chairmen and committee members who award county lines and remain super bitter over what they perceive as Spadea’s failure to adequately support the cause of defeating Murphy down the homestretch. What you can’t discount: Spadea’s name recognition, biography (a former Marine), natural charisma, and large in-state radio audience. He’d probably be the most likely guy on this list to win off the line if need be.

3. Mike Testa Jr.

One of Election 2021’s biggest winners: Mike Testa Jr., the photogenic, charismatic, and unapologetically conservative Cumberland County state senator and county chairman. Testa is helping lead a South Jersey GOP resurgence in South Jersey, and there aren’t many other Republicans on the bench who are already well-known to many committee members outside of Testa’s own backyard. Think a younger, more conservative Jack who knows how to connect with working class voters.

4. Jeff Van Drew

It’s curious, but no one ever seems to think of the ex-Democrat as a statewide candidate, and that omission might have something to do with the fact that NJ-02’s congressman is relatively new to the Republican ranks. That’s a mistake. He’s got a national profile, and his mix of populist conservative beliefs and pro-labor positions could make him a potent candidate in a general election.

5. Holly Schepisi

If you noticed that this list is light on female candidates? That’s because it is. Republican women had a big night last Tuesday – in the Assembly, the GOP caucus went from 25% female to 1/3 female – but after many of her contemporary Republican female colleagues were wiped out in recent elections, only state Senator Schepisi (R-39) (a mother, attorney, a survivor of an aneurysm) has been around long enough to forge the connections necessary to easily get a statewide campaign off the ground.

6. Jay Webber

Dean of the Assembly’s conservative contingent, Webber (R-26) is always on any statewide list because of his ability to appeal to the conservative base and educated suburbanites (his failed 2018 House campaign should be considered in a vaccum since, let’s face it, Jesus could’ve run as a Republican and lost some of these races that cycle). He’s also father to eight children, so if education and other “kitchen table” issues are still front-and-center in four years, he might be an extra-compelling choice to take the campaign to fellow parents.

7. Jim Gannon

Morris County’s popular sheriff is an interesting choice for governor especially if law enforcement-related topics are still hot; winning large GOP margins in Morris County isn’t getting any easier, so he might be able to help his team with that problem, too.

8. Doug Steinhardt

Steinhardt, a former NJGOP chairman, dropped out of the Republican primary earlier this year to the surprise of many who expected a down-to-the-wire battle with Jack Ciattarelli. The cited reason was angst within his politically-connected law firm over his candidacy. Assuming that isn’t an issue in 2025? Steinhardt could make a second run if he can find a way to stay relevant in the interim.

9. Matt Moench

If Republicans want to go with a local leader in 2025? The Mayor of Bridgewater – which sits in Somerset, another county where Republicans need better margins to win statewide – is a strong possible option. He’s got statewide connections as a go-to GOP election attorney, and let’s face it: he looks right out of central casting!

10. Tony Perry

The millennial mayor of Middletown (Murphy’s current hometown) is another cool option if Republicans want to go young, fresh and local.

11. Phil Rizzo

The North Jersey minister mounted a relatively strong primary effort in 2021 with not a lot of cash; he’s working hard to maintain a social media presence in the interim and would probably be a player especially in a multi-candidate field.

12. Hirsh Singh

Hirsh runs for big races. That’s what he does, but never with any success. The challenge – after multiple unsuccessful candidacies and many burned bridges – is where he’d go next to build a viable base of support. He’s nevertheless on the list because he’s got primary pool name recongition (after multiple runs) and a relatively large social media following. If he can find someone to support it? Getting elected to something local could help rehabilitate his image.

13. Brian Bergen

The Assembly Republican from LD25 made waves this year by mounting a run for minority leader. He came up short but, in so doing, helped knock Nancy Munoz out of the top spot. He’s one of the state’s more vocal conservatives, and if he keeps building his brand (and campaigning for other Republicans around the state like he did in 2021), the Army veteran could make for an interesting outside selection.

–