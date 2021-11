Jack Ciattarelli addressed a full and raucous Bridgewater ballroom early Wednesday morning and stopped just short of declaring victory in a super-close gubernatorial contest. He led incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy by under 1% (about 20,000 votes) with almost 95% of precincts reporting statewide.

“I wanted to come out here tonight to tell you that we’ve won, but I’m here to tell you tonight that we’re winning,” said a hoarse but visibly happy Ciattarelli to applause and cheers.

Watch: