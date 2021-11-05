Jim Jordan to fundraise for Van Drew this Friday in South Jersey

Rep. Jim Jordan (R, OH-04) – one of the country’s most well-known conservative voices in Capitol Hill and the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee – will be in South Jersey this Friday afternoon to fundraise for his colleague Jeff Van Drew, Save Jerseyans.

The Galloway event’s tickets (click here) start at $500.

–

“Congressman Van Drew is excited to welcome Congressman Jordan to South Jersey not only to celebrate Tuesday’s historic victories, but to keep the momentum going as we fight to take back the House in 2022,” said Van Drew campaign manager Ron Filan.

Van Drew’s current Second Congressional District is looking much, much redder than ever before after Tuesday night’s red wave that swept Republican candidates into office in Atlantic, Cumberland, and Gloucester Counties and saw the GOP consolidate gains in Salem and Cape May.

Galloway is no exception to the rule with all four Republican council candidates winning by 2-to-1 margins over their Democrat opponents.

The Congressman was reelected to a second term – his first as a Republican after leaving the Democrat Party over impeachment – in 2020 by nearly 6-points.

2022 nevertheless remains a question mark in the Garden State despite a solid Republican trend in South Jersey since the new district map is only in the early phases of being created by a commission of Democrats and Republicans.

–