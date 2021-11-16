Legislators introduce bill to ban critical race theory in N.J. schools

Two New Jersey legislators are formally taking stand against critical race theory in New Jersey.

State Senators Michael Testa Jr. (R-1) and Joe Pennacchio (R-26) are introducting legislation (S-4166) which, if passed and signed into law, would bar New Jersey public school districts from teaching and/or promoting CRT.

“Critical race theory is a thinly-veiled effort to legitimize discrimination under the guise of an intellectual social theory,” said Testa. “Our legislation ensures that New Jersey’s public schools will not teach students that it’s okay to judge others or themselves or to treat people differently based on broad stereotypes that some inappropriately ascribe to an entire race or gender. We believe every person deserves to be treated as an individual.”

A release from the GOP Senate office outlines some of the objectively racist CRT themes that would constitute a violation:

“one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex;”

“an individual, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously;”

“an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of their race or sex;”

“an individual’s moral character is determined by their race or sex;

“an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another” form of psychological distress solely because of their race or sex;”

“a meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist, or designed by a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex;”

“ascribing character traits, values, moral or ethical codes, privileges, or beliefs to a race or sex, or to an individual because of their race or sex;”

A copy of the legislation can be viewed here.

“Every student should be empowered through lessons emphasizing the opportunity they have to succeed through their own hard work, individual merit, and the personal character they demonstrate to others,” added Pennacchio. “That’s wholly incompatible with critical race theory, which would indoctrinate students with the limiting belief that people are inherently privileged, oppressive, racist, sexist, or morally deficient due to little more than the circumstances of their birth.”

School districts found in violation could have their school aid help up until the violation is remedied.

The senators’ bill is unlikely to get far in a legislature under Democrat control, but Republicans clearly hope – based upon recent election results – to frame the argument for the 2022 midterms and 2023 legislative elections.

