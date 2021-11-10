Monmouth will start counting provisional ballots on Friday

We should start to get a better idea of whether the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial election is headed to a recount – or not – this Friday, Save Jerseyans.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Office of Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon announced that it had “been informed by the Board of Elections that there will be no further updates regarding ballot counts until this Friday, Nov. 12, when the Board of Elections plans to begin count of the provisional ballots.”

The Ciattarelli camp – which hasn’t conceded the race – estimates as many as 70,000 or more are outstanding provisional ballots statewide, votes which they hope break heavily in their direction and shrink Phil Murphy’s current lead.

It’s probably mathematically impossible for Ciattarelli to close the gap with provisionals alone (unless there are far more provisionals than expected and they almost entirely break for the GOP ticket). A relatively close post-provisional margin could, however, justify a full recount.

The Republican challenger’s lead in Monmouth stands at 18%+ or 43,519 votes.

He trails statewide by more than 70,000 votes.

So the Republican campaign’s path is undeniably narrow at this point, Save Jerseyans, but it isn’t closed. Not yet. We’ll keep you in the loop.

