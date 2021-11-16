Phil Murphy’s neighbors voted against him by a 2-to-1 margin

Phil Murphy lost his adopted hometown of Middletown by a wide margin this month, Save Jerseyans.

The final unofficial vote tally in the sprawling Monmouth County township is 141,100 (58.81%) for Ciattarelli and 96,664 (40.29%) for Murphy.

In fact, King Phil – originally from Massachussetts – did not win a SINGLE DISTRICT inside Middletown and there are forty-six of them, folks.

The Democrat governor’s home voting district (8), site of his multi-million dollar mansion, went two-to-one for Ciattarelli: 304 (65.66%) voted for Jack while 156 (33.69%) support their most famous neighbor.

Jack didn’t win his home county of Somerset (a narrow loss), but he did win his current hometown of Hillsborough. That means the former GOP nominee can at least say he’s more popular with his own neighbors than the governor is.

