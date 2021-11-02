N.J. Election 2021 Results (LIVE)

Polls close across the Garden State at 8:00 p.m. EST, Save Jerseyans!

Don’t count on the mainstream guys for HONEST, accurate results and race calls. Bookmark this page for a rolling update blog throughout Election Night 2021 (and possibly into Wednesday morning)…

RESULTS THREAD

11/2/21 (6:13PM): According to David Wildstein, the ACLU and the League of Women Voters have filed an anticipated suit seeking to keep polls open to 9:30 p.m. citing technological issues.

If you needed proof that Democrats and their allies were a little spooked this evening? This is it.

11/2/21 (6:10PM): So I haven’t heard any “bad” news for the GOP today. Tons of anecdotal stories of Republican-friendly precincts hitting better-than-2017 (or even 2013-ish) levels today while Democrat precincts seems generally a bit quieter. The issue, of course, is that the GOP tickets needs to overcome whatever the pre-Election Day VBM edge looks like.

One interesting note: with a few hours left to go, Essex County numbers looked to be significantly off of their 2017 pace by about 30,000 votes. Typically, Democrats rely on a monster Essex margin to neuter the Republican numbers coming out of Ocean-Monmouth. We’ll see if things pick up for them during rush hour.

11/2/21 (4:28PM): We won’t know much until polls close, folks, but I can give you some ancedotal information with a few hours left to go for anyone chomping at the bit for news. There is one definitely significant nugget at the end…

Turnout appears to be trending above what we saw in 2017 when Murphy crushed Kim Guadagno by 14 points.

Republican areas appear to be seeing relatively robust turnout; a couple of precincts at the Jersey Shore, for example, already hit 100% turnout earlier this afternoon.

There have been stories of lighter turnout in some urban centers like Jersey City, but again, there’s still time to vote and for these machines to crank out voters (assuming that’s what they want to do).

Tech problems were systemic today thanks to the wi-fi tablet system utilized in many placed and, as a result, the ACLU is reportedly weighing a court motion to extend voting hours…

New: @ACLUNJ and @LWVNJ are considering asking a judge to order polls in New Jersey to remain open after 8 PM following technology challenges in some municipalities early this morning. https://t.co/FRFeP0lcfB — David Wildstein (@wildstein) November 2, 2021

