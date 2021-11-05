Did New Jersey’s government Twitter account celebrate Murphy’s victory?

New Jersey’s “official” Twitter page – run by the state and funded by your tax dollars – has a long history of skirting the line between promoting the state and political advocacy on behalf of the Murphy Administration.

The line appeared to have been unambiguously crossed on Thursday when, after the Associated Press called the gubernatorial contest for Phil Murphy, @NJGov tweeted out the acronym “GOAT.”

“GOAT” (in case you’re very far removed from current pop culture) means “Greatest of All Time.”

Given the timing, most followers assumed that the tweet referred to Governor Murphy’s narrow projected election victory:

GOAT — New Jersey (@NJGov) November 4, 2021

Again… this isn’t a political account. It’s maintained by executive branch staffers.

How a super narrow victory coupled with bad down-ballot losses makes one “the greatest” is hard to fathom, Save Jerseyans. These people live in their own reality.

It’s not just yours truly who noticed.

Here’s Maggie Haberman of The New York Times:

Isn’t this a government account? https://t.co/JDdDyjPMZ3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 5, 2021

